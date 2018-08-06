Salina, KS

Now: 90 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 69 °

Salina Police Log 8-6-18

KSAL StaffAugust 6, 2018

Salina Police are looking for a thief who stole an HP lap top computer from the Salvation Army, 1137 N. Santa Fe sometime between July 29 and August 5. Police say no force was used to enter the building and there are no suspects. The computer is valued at $1,500.

 

Police arrested 35-year-old Jamie Kiser after a homeowner on N. Eastborough Rd found him drinking beer in his garage on Saturday afternoon around 4pm. Police say Kiser caused $300 damage to the walk-in door and some drywall inside the garage and drank $25 worth of beer.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Trump Endorses Kobach in Governor&#...

President Donald Trump has endorsed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in the GOP primary for gov...

August 6, 2018 Comments

Salina Police Log 8-6-18

Kansas News

August 6, 2018

UPDATE: Hit and Run Arrest

Top News

August 6, 2018

KSU Students Win Dairy Council̵...

Kansas News

August 6, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log 8-6-18
August 6, 2018Comments
KSU Students Win Dairy Co...
August 6, 2018Comments
Missouri Woman Facing Mur...
August 6, 2018Comments
Tri-Rivers Fair Week
August 5, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH