Salina Police Log 7-8-21

Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone drove a blue Jeep onto the gravel parking lot at Gleasons & Sons Signs, 2440 N. 9th and spun a donut in the lot throwing rocks and gravel up. Police say the paint on a 2014 Dodge Ram truck was damaged along with the building by the rocks. Estimates to repair the truck is $2,000 while damage to the building is listed at $200. The Jeep may be a late 1980’s model driven by a white male with black hair.

The driver of a 2012 Chevy Cruz had minor injuries and was cited for failure to yield on Wednesday morning after she collided with a car driven by a 15-year-old male. Police say 34-year-old Vanessa Franco did not yield the right of way to an SUV in the intersection of Norton and Albert and rolled the Chevy Trailblazer onto its side. Franco did not require medical attention. The teen was not injured.