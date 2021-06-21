Salina Police Log 6-21-21

KSAL StaffJune 21, 2021

Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone smashed two glass doors at the Stiefel Theatre located at 155 S. Santa Fe in downtown. Police say an employee at Martinelli’s restaurant saw the damage from across the street and contacted authorities around 10:30am on Sunday. Damage is estimated at $600.

 

Police are looking for a motorcycle thief after someone stole a 2008 Yamaha from a yard in the 300 block of W. Jewell Ave. The white bike has Kansas tag: 32 FHG and is valued at $5,000. The owner told officers the crime happened sometime between Sunday at 10pm and Monday around 1:30am. The owner still has the key to the motorcycle.

