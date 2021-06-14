Salina, KS

Now: 92 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 66 °

Salina Police Log 6-14-21

KSAL StaffJune 14, 2021

A two car crash at Broadway and Crawford Saturday morning sent two drivers to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. Police say 60-year-old Linda Miller of Salina was northbound on Broadway in a 2001 Pontiac Montana van and turned in front of a westbound car on Crawford. Steven Keller, 61 of Salina was driving a 2014 Subaru Outback and was injured in the accident. Both cars were towed from the scene. Both drivers complained of aches and pains and were transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. Miller was cited for failure to yield. Keller had no proof of insurance.

 

Fence repairs will be needed after a 15-year-old driver took down a portion of chainlink fence at Salina Stadium in the Central High School parking lot early Monday morning around 5:40am. Police say he was speeding in a 2009 Ford Escape and lost control, damaging the fence and a brick pillar.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Skid-Steer Stolen

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a Bobcat skid-steer from Agritrails...

June 14, 2021 Comments

Salina Police Log 6-14-21

Kansas News

June 14, 2021

Paper Carrier’s Car Stolen, A...

Top News

June 14, 2021

Hometown Artist Creates 45th-Annive...

Top News

June 14, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Skid-Steer Stolen
June 14, 2021Comments
Salina Police Log 6-14-21
June 14, 2021Comments
Less Than a Month Left to...
June 14, 2021Comments
Free Summer Lunches Begin...
June 14, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices