Salina Police Log 6-14-21

A two car crash at Broadway and Crawford Saturday morning sent two drivers to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. Police say 60-year-old Linda Miller of Salina was northbound on Broadway in a 2001 Pontiac Montana van and turned in front of a westbound car on Crawford. Steven Keller, 61 of Salina was driving a 2014 Subaru Outback and was injured in the accident. Both cars were towed from the scene. Both drivers complained of aches and pains and were transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. Miller was cited for failure to yield. Keller had no proof of insurance.

Fence repairs will be needed after a 15-year-old driver took down a portion of chainlink fence at Salina Stadium in the Central High School parking lot early Monday morning around 5:40am. Police say he was speeding in a 2009 Ford Escape and lost control, damaging the fence and a brick pillar.