Salina Police Log 5-30-18

Jeremy BohnMay 30, 2018

A stolen truck that belongs to a Saline County resident has since turned up in Hays. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that the 1972 Chevy Cheyenne truck was found undamaged with the keys inside of the vehicle. The truck was found on Tuesday and has been returned to its owner.

 

 

A vehicle was damaged in the 200 block of E. Beloit when someone poured a foreign substance down the gas tank. The vehicle is a 1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am and the damage was traced back to have occurred overnight on April 6, 2018. Damage to the vehicle includes the fuel line and gas tank. Salina Police continue to investigate.

 

