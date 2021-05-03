Salina Police Log: 5-3-21

Salina authorities find nine bullet holes in the front door of an apartment located in the 700 block of N. 9th St. The apartment was occupied by Harold Bernthal, 85, Salina, at the time; however, the bullets did not enter his apartment. The victim is hard of hearing and did not know when the incident took place, until he found the holes in the door. No other witnesses report hearing gun shots. The victim estimates the shots to have been fired sometime between April 26 and April 30.

Video surveillance shows a subject prying the back door open at the ISIS Shrine Office, 200 E. Diamond Dr., on Thursday. The subject then stole a public-address system, before returning later with another subject. They then took an iPad, Cabella’s gift cards, liquor, another PA system, security camera, raffle tickets, cell phone and other items. The burglary happened between 2 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Total loss, with damage, is $25,000.