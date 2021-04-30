Salina Police Log: 4-30-21

A burglary is reported at Salina Power Sports, 632 S. Broadway Blvd. Between 1:15 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., Thursday, someone forced their way in through a window, causing $75 worth of damage. The suspect then loaded tools bags from within the business and attempted to steal a golf cart, before trying to take a motor bike. However, the suspect left the property and did not return for any of the items.

A stolen vehicle from Salina Used Cars, 833 E. Crawford St., is found in Junction City. The car is a 2013 Ford Edge and valued at $7,900. It was stolen sometime between Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Thursday at 5:45 p.m. The vehicle is impounded and awaiting company pickup.

Three catalytic converters are stolen off a three trucks owned by J. Carlson Services Inc., 1104 W. South St. Between April 12 and Monday of this week, an unknown person cut the catalytic converters off of the trucks, causing $1,300 of damage. The value of the three converters combined is $2,500. All three trucks are Fords.