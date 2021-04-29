Salina Police Log: 4-29-21

Police are searching for a UHaul trailer that had been parked in a business’ parking lot. Video surveillance shows two subjects in a pickup drive on to the lot at 167 N. Broadway Blvd. at 12:30 a.m., on April 21 and drive away with the trailer. The trailer is 6 foot by 12 foot long with a Kansas tag: U0481. Total loss is $6,000.

A motorcycle driver losses control and is sent to the hospital with road rash to his upper body. Raul Guillan-Garcia, 18, Salina, rolled the bike over driving in the 1900 block of S. Broadway Blvd. He is cited for no driver’s license. The crash happened on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.