Salina Police Log 11-13-18

Police are looking for a stolen 2013 Toyota Tundra crew cab truck that was stolen from the 600 block of N. Broadway. The owner told officers he left the keys in the unlocked truck in front of Geo Probe for about an hour before it was stolen. The red truck has Kansas tag: 584 CIZ and is valued at $25,000.

A Dodge truck left warming up on the street was stolen on Friday evening. Police say an employee of Garcia Masonry left a Dodge Ram 1500 running on the street in the 100 block of N 12th on Friday evening to grab a child seat in a house. When he came out about 15-minutes later the truck was gone. The vehicle is valued at $4,000 The white truck has Kansas tag: 056 ECO.