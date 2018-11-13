Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 31 ° | Lo: 17 °

Salina Police Log 11-13-18

KSAL StaffNovember 13, 2018

Police are looking for a stolen 2013 Toyota Tundra crew cab truck that was stolen from the 600 block of N. Broadway. The owner told officers he left the keys in the unlocked truck in front of Geo Probe for about an hour before it was stolen. The red truck has Kansas tag: 584 CIZ and is valued at $25,000.

 

A Dodge truck left warming up on the street was stolen on Friday evening. Police say an employee of Garcia Masonry left a Dodge Ram 1500 running on the street in the 100 block of N 12th on Friday evening to grab a child seat in a house. When he came out about 15-minutes later the truck was gone. The vehicle is valued at $4,000 The white truck has Kansas tag: 056 ECO.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

CityGo to Celebrate 10 Years

The CityGo bus service will celebrate 10 years in Salina this weekend.  2018 marks the 10th year of...

November 13, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: Bill Snyder Weekly Press Con...

Sports News

November 13, 2018

Travel Store Raises Nearly $24,000 ...

Top News

November 13, 2018

Car Drives Through Store Window

Kansas News

November 13, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Car Drives Through Store ...
November 13, 2018Comments
Salina Police Log 11-13-1...
November 13, 2018Comments
14-Karat Gold Necklace St...
November 13, 2018Comments
Pot Confiscated on I-70
November 13, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH