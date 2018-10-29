Salina, KS

Salina Police Log 10-29-18

KSAL StaffOctober 29, 2018

Police are investigating a church burglary after someone entered Crossroads Church, 1125 W. South Street and removed a computer and monitor, sound bar, TV remote and numerous Christian music CDs. Police say staff may have accidentally left a back door open on Saturday allowing access to the thief. Loss is listed at $1,115.

 

Police are investigating after rented construction equipment was not returned to Bobcat of Salina, located at 721 W. Diamond Drive. Police say a contractor from Marion, Kansas rented a Bobcat T450 model with a tooth bucket attachment on May 3rd and was supposed to return the equipment on June 2nd. The Bobcat, valued at $43,300 has yet to be returned.

