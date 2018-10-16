Salina Police Log 10-16-18

Police are investigating a residential burglary after numerous pieces of jewelry were stolen from a Salina home in the 900 block of Smith Street. Authorities say sometime between 11:30am and 1:45pm on Friday, someone broke a window to enter the home and take rings, necklaces, a wedding band and butterfly pins. Total loss and damage is listed at $2,347.

Vandals used a blunt object to break a couple of windows at Rod’s Convenience Store #1 located at 1401 S. Santa Fe. Police say the damage, which is estimated at $900, occurred sometime between 9pm Sunday and Monday morning at 8:15am. Nothing was stolen from inside the business.