Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 38 °

Salina Police Log 10-16-18

KSAL StaffOctober 16, 2018
Salina Police

Police are investigating a residential burglary after numerous pieces of jewelry were stolen from a Salina home in the 900 block of Smith Street. Authorities say sometime between 11:30am and 1:45pm on Friday, someone broke a window to enter the home and take rings, necklaces, a wedding band and butterfly pins. Total loss and damage is listed at $2,347.

 

Vandals used a blunt object to break a couple of windows at Rod’s Convenience Store #1 located at 1401 S. Santa Fe. Police say the damage, which is estimated at $900, occurred sometime between 9pm Sunday and Monday morning at 8:15am. Nothing was stolen from inside the business.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Salina Police Kansas News

Salina Police Log 10-16-18

Police are investigating a residential burglary after numerous pieces of jewelry were stolen from a ...

October 16, 2018 Comments

Impounded Car Stolen

Top News

October 16, 2018

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10-15

Sports News

October 16, 2018

Kansas Coming to Salina

Kansas News

October 16, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police
Salina Police Log 10-16-1...
October 16, 2018Comments
Kansas Coming to Salina
October 16, 2018Comments
Drug Sweep Nets 4 Arrests
October 15, 2018Comments
Salina K Mart Store to Cl...
October 15, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH