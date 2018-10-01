Salina, KS

Salina Police Log 10-1-18

KSAL StaffOctober 1, 2018

Police arrested 30-year-old Christopher Selby on Saturday evening after a homeowner in the 1200 block of N. 7th asked officers to come and remove him. Officers discovered Selby had three probation violations and took him to jail. He’s now facing additional charges, during his book-in process, deputies found him in possession of 5.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine in baggies.

 

Police are reviewing surveillance video after someone entered the Casey’s General Store, 500 N. Ohio just after 11pm and got into the cooler storage area. The suspect also tried to manipulate the store’s alarm panel before leaving. Damage is listed at $500.

