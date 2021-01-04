Salina Police Log: 1-4-21

Three different thefts occur around Salina in unrelated cases.

A trailer is stolen from Storage Mart, 1540 W. Schilling. A 54-year-old Salina man is the victim and says that his 18-foot 2009 black and wood Titan flatbed trailer had been stolen from the facility between Dec. 9 and Dec. 30. The trailer is valued at $3,000. The trailer is pictured above.

Another theft is also reported from Storage Mart. A 56-year-old Salina man reports discovering that his unit had been entered and over $1,000 worth of property like hundreds of Hot Wheels cars, tools and floor jack are all stolen. The theft happened between Dec. 17 and Dec. 30.

A dog is taken from outside of a residence in the 800 block of E. Kirwin. An 18-year-old Salina woman says that her four month old, female chocolate Lab was taken from the backyard. The dog has distinct white spotting underneath her two front paws. It is valued at $600 and was stolen between 1:40 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.