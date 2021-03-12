Salina Police Blotter 3-12-21

Salina Police are investigating a hit and run accident. Police say a crash happened at 5:50 in the evening Thursday on the 400 block of Charles. An unknown gray four door sedan, possibly a 2000s model Chevy Impala, was westbound on Charles when it struck a legally parked 2007 Toyota Yaris. The Toyota had damage to the driver side mirror, the wheel well, and the front bumper had been detached.

The theft of a pickup truck is under investigation. Police say a 1990 GMC 1500 pickup was stolen from the street in front of a home in the 100 block of North College. The theft happened between midnight and 6AM Thursday. The truck is maroon with silver bed rails and silver running boards. It is valued at $3,500. The truck has Kansas license plate 366 MNV. The keys had been left inside it.