Salina Police Arrest Naked Man

Police arrested a man who was naked in the parking lot of a South Salina apartment complex.

According to Salina Police, on Friday officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Broadway to a report of a nude male in the parking lot of the small apartments complex there. A witness observed the male climb out of a window of the apartment in a full state of undress and then walk around the building.

Officers arrived on scene and observed the naked male. He was taken into custody and transported to the ER for evaluation. There he was issued an a notice to appear (NTA) in court and was released to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. Arrested and charged via NTA was 67 year old Michael J Breit, of Salina.