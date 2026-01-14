Salina Photographer to Share Audubon Adventure

Photographer, Tanner Colvin will share stories about his time documenting the annual Sandhill Crane migration at the Smoky Hill Audubon Society’s first meeting of the new year.

Colvin dropped by KSAL on Wednesday morning with a preview of his presentation – and a look at the Sandhill Crane’s migration patterns and where to find them.

Colvin will share photos and stories from the Platte River from the Sandhill Crane migration, along with tips and locations to encourage others to make the short drive to Nebraska and experience this unforgettable display of nature.

The Sandhill Crane migration is one of North America’s largest wildlife spectacles, where millions of these tall, grey birds travel thousands of miles between northern breeding grounds (Canada, Alaska, Siberia) and southern wintering grounds (Mexico, Southern US) twice yearly, with a critical, massive stopover in Nebraska’s Platte River for rest and refueling,

The free event will be Thursday, January 15th, at Kansas Wesleyan University’s Peter’s Science Hall Rm 225. At 7:00 pm you can meet the speaker, and at 7:30 the program starts.