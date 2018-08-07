Salina Parks & Recreation Master Plan Complete

The City of Salina Parks and Recreation Master Plan is complete and available online.

The comprehensive planning document provides a preferred future for the park system.

Highly rated priorities for facilities include trails, indoor exercise opportunities, and passive natural areas. Highly rated priorities for programs include special events, fitness and wellness programs, and nature programs. The 442-page master plan captures citizen preferences and realistic best practices for a park system for a community with the profile of Salina. Regardless of age, ethnicity, education, income or where one lives, the plan has specified new park locations, upgrades to existing parks, recreation program priorities, new and/or upgrades to recreation facilities, and approaches to resolving long-term management and operations issues that have burdened the Parks and Recreation Department.

The development of the comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan encouraged citizen participation during the planning process. This was accomplished by the completion of a statistically valid citizen survey that resulted in a level of confidence of 95 percent and a precision of +/- 3.8 percent, two presentations to the Salina City Commission, numerous public meetings, and individual interviews with key stakeholders and staff. To view the master plan, visit salina-ks.gov/parksandrecreation-masterplan.

For further information, contact Parks and Recreation Department Director Chris Cotten at (785) 309-5765.