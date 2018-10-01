Salina Organization Gets New Look

A long-time Salina organization whose mission is to mentor children is getting a new look. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina along, with more than 270 Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliates across the country, Monday unveiled a new, modern look and brand repositioning with a goal of recruiting more diverse volunteers.

“The need in Saline County for young people to have a role model is more urgent than ever,” said Hayley Samford, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina “To attract more volunteers of all generations, we needed a modernization of our brand to make an impact in the community and meet the need of the essential work of matching youth with mentors.”

Months of research, including focus groups with potential Bigs, as well as current Bigs, Littles, donors, staff, and leadership showed that the brand was not effectively connecting with prospective mentors or conveying the urgent mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters. The organization is intentionally pivoting from messages of the importance of mentoring, to messages of the urgent need for the adults in the community to step up to defend the potential of every child. The mission will remain the same, as will the core model of building bridges in communities by connecting one adult with one child and supporting that match at every stage, but the organization will focus on a child’s potential, and our role as adults in helping children achieve their best possible futures.

“In our community, we know that youth are facing numerous challenges. Our organization’s new brand is designed to help us ensure we can serve more children in our neighborhoods by recruiting more volunteers,” said Samford. BBBS of Salina currently has over 100 children waiting, over a total of 1 million hours, for a mentor.

The brand repositioning and new look are just the beginning. In the coming year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina will transition to a new, modern, nationwide technology system, participate in new training, and use the new positioning to refocus efforts on recruiting local volunteers.