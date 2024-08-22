Salina On Tap Volunteers Sought

Volunteers are being sought to be a part of the biggest fall beer sampling event in the area, and at the same time help several different area nonprofit organizations.

Salina on Tap is offering a unique opportunity to fundraise. AMBUCS, Salina Area United Way and the Love, Chloe Foundation are seeking volunteers ages 21 and older to help perform tasks at the event which include beer pouring, ice handling, ticket scanning and more. Every volunteer that signs up and shows up will earn the nonprofit $25.

Salina on Tap is a craft beer festival, boasting over 120 beers to sample from 4-7 pm in Downtown Salina on Saturday, October 4th.

Volunteers will receive a shirt, and will be allowed an opportunity to sample some of the beers available to patrons.

To sign up to volunteer, follow the link here: Salina On Tap Volunteer Form