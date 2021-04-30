Salina On Tap Returns

An event designed for those who like to sample beer is coming back to Salina. “Salina on Tap” will return this fall.

The popular “Salina on Tap” event will be held in the arena at the Tony’s Pizza Evens Center on October 9th from 1- 4.

The 21 and over “Salina on Tap” event will showcase over 100 craft beers from over 50 breweries from as far away as Portland, Oregon to as close as Salina, Kansas. Guests will receive unlimited beer tastings, meet the brewers, and jam out to local musicians on the main stage.

Meridian Media is excited to host one of their first events since the pandemic, “We are so excited to be back on the events scene, and even more excited to offer more than ever before! Moving to the arena will mean more activities, more vendors, and we can bring even more smiling faces to this event”, says Hannah Holt, promotions director for Meridian Media.

General Admission tickets are $35 and include unlimited beer tastings. VIP tickets are $60 and include an extra hour of unlimited beer tastings, a t-shirt, and a pint glass.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 3rd, and can be purchased at tonypizzaeventcenter.com, Tony’s Pizza Event Center box office, or by calling the box office directly at 785-826-7200. Guests will receive $5 off the General Admission ticket if they purchase before Friday, May 7, 2021.