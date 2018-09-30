Salina On Tap: A Beer Lover’s Paradise

A large crowd gathered Saturday afternoon to tantalize their taste buds with craft beers from around the area, and around the country.

Over 1,000 people converged on the Tony’s Pizza Events Center to be a part of Rocking M Media’s second Salina On Tap beer festival. According to the venue, it is the largest attended craft beer event it has hosted.

With names like “Love Child”, “Coffee Stout”, and “ Raspberry Stout Nitro” there were over 120 different craft beers and micro-brews available for sampling. A beer brewed specifically for the Kansas City Chiefs, “Chief’s Kingdom Blond Ale”, was also available for sampling at the event.

Craft beer is a beer made in a traditional or non-mechanized way by a small brewery.

Some of the beer at Salina on Tap was brewed right here in Salina and in Kansas. Some of the beer was brewed in states across the country as well, from as far away as Hawaii.

Though the wide variety of beer was the main attraction, there was also food, and live music.

A portion of the proceeds from Salina on Tap will go to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.