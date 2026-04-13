Salina Officer Graduates Academy

A Salina Police Officer is among the latest graduates of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

According to the University of Kansas, graduation is a milestone at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center, as students complete 14 weeks of training and take the oath to serve as law enforcement officers across Kansas.

Family and friends filled the auditorium April 10 to watch members of the 355th graduating class mark their transition from students to sworn law enforcement officers.

Police Instructor Senior Josh Long introduced the class during the ceremony. Vice Provost and Director of Police Training Darin Beck presented Director’s Awards to two members of the Overland Park Police Department, Robert Cree and Luis Adame, recognizing their actions during a serious crash on I-35 on March 20 while they were still in training at KLETC.

The officers were traveling home for the weekend and outside their jurisdiction when they came upon a single-vehicle collision in which three individuals were ejected.

Cree identified a victim suffering from a compound fracture to the right femur and severe bleeding. Using a tourniquet issued during his training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, he was able to stop the bleeding and help save the individual’s life.

Adame located a second ejected victim who had multiple injuries, including a head injury. Drawing on his training, he stabilized the individual and prevented bystanders from moving the victim, reducing the risk of further injury.

A third officer, Nolan Shockley of the Lansing Police Department, who is part of the 358th graduating class at the academy, was traveling with the two and assisted the third victim. He helped stabilize the individual and remained on scene until EMS arrived for transport.

U.S. Rep. Derek Schmidt addressed the graduates, emphasizing the importance of support from families, colleagues and the broader law enforcement community.

“I want to thank all of you for supporting your officers, whether it’s one of these on stage just starting out, or whether it’s somebody sitting here today, or whether it’s somebody who’s retired back at home and whose service has passed. It is not a flying solo endeavor. It’s a family endeavor. It is special, and it really matters a lot to the officers who are graduating today,” Schmidt said.

Class President Sgt. Juan Acevedo of the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office also spoke during the ceremony.

“We are no longer recruits of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. We are Kansas law enforcement officers. Congratulations, Class 355. Let’s go enforce the standard. Let’s go enforce the law, and let’s go serve Kansas with strength, discipline and honor,” Acevedo said.

The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center has been a division of the University of Kansas since 1968 and serves as the state’s central training agency for law enforcement officers.

Under the authority of Vice Provost and Director of Police Training Darin Beck, graduates received certificates attesting to the satisfactory completion of a full-time basic course of instruction, and certification as Kansas law enforcement officers from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s Law enforcement licensing authority.

The following are the graduates of the 355th basic training class:

Butler County

Lexi Scheibler, Butler County Sheriff’s Office

Cherokee County

Jonathan Maples, Galena Police Department

Crawford County

Kayla Johnston, Pittsburg Police Department

Ford County

Shane Beatty, Dodge City Police Department

Geary County

Christian Scheidt, Grandview Plaza Police Department

Harvey County

Kyle Ziegler, Harvey County Sheriff’s Office

Johnson County

Luis Adame, Overland Park Police Department (Director’s Award)

Robert Cree, Overland Park Police Department (Director’s Award)

Makayla Devlin-Kimbrough, Overland Park Police Department

Dustin McGinnis, Overland Park Police Department

Banning Stuckey, Overland Park Police Department (Fitness Award)

Miami County

Lane Hunter, Miami County Sheriff’s Office

Pratt County

Matthew Roberts, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks

Saline County

Morgan Balthazor, Salina Police Department

Sedgwick County

Karen Briseno, Mulvane Police Department

Andrew Rakes, Haysville Police Department

Seward County

Isaac Juarez, Liberal Police Department (Fitness Award).

Shawnee County

Caleb McEntire, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Aden Shute, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Stanton County

Blaze Batterton, Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

Wyandotte County

Juan Acevedo, Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office (class president).