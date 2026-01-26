Salina Musician, Red Cross Manager

Winter Storm Fern spent 36-hours layering ice and snow across Oklahoma during the weekend and Salinan Milt Allen was on the ground in Norman to help shelter those in need.

Music instructor and performer – Allen also lends his talents to the Red Cross as a Disaster Program Manager and tells KSAL News that meeting people in those devastating moments, is life changing on both sides.

Allen was deployed during the recent flooding in Washington State and also during this past summer in the deadly floodwaters in Texas. He is a volunteer partner for the Red Cross in Kansas for 17-counties.

Allen’s adventures have taken him around the globe where he’s hiked in the Himalayas and biked across the United States.