Salina Murder Conviction Affirmed

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled in a case involving a Salina murder. In an opinion written by Justice Eric Rosen, the murder conviction of Thomas Jenkins was upheld.
Jenkins was appealing his convictions for:
- first-degree murder
- two counts of aggravated burglary
- theft
- three counts of criminal threat
- two counts of domestic battery
- criminal restraint
The case stems from the murder of Alfred Mack.
On June 13, 2009, Salina Police officers responded to a call about potential burglaries of two different apartments in a complex at 1012 Johnstown in Salina. They found Mack ‘s body lying on the floor in one of the apartments. Mack had been killed by a gunshot wound to his chest.
The court wrote “finding no error on the part of the trial court, we affirm.”