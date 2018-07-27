Salina, KS

Now: 87 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 66 °

Salina Murder Conviction Affirmed

KSAL StaffJuly 27, 2018

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled in a case involving a Salina murder. In an opinion written by Justice Eric Rosen, the murder conviction of Thomas Jenkins was upheld.

Jenkins was appealing his convictions for:
  • first-degree murder
  • two counts of aggravated burglary
  • theft
  • three counts of criminal threat
  • two counts of domestic battery
  • criminal restraint
 The case stems from the murder of Alfred Mack.
On June 13, 2009, Salina Police officers responded to a call about potential burglaries of two different apartments in a complex at 1012 Johnstown in Salina. They found Mack ‘s body lying on the floor in one of the apartments. Mack had been killed by a gunshot wound to his chest.
The court wrote “finding no error on the part of the trial court, we affirm.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Murder Conviction Affirmed

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled in a case involving a Salina murder. In an opinion written by Jus...

July 27, 2018 Comments

Falcons Move to State Semifinals

Sports News

July 27, 2018

Central Kansas Outdoors 7-28

Sports News

July 27, 2018

Foley Equipment Opens New Facility ...

Top News

July 27, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Shelter Running Out of Ca...
July 27, 2018Comments
Salina Crime Stoppers 7-2...
July 27, 2018Comments
Storage Shed Burglary
July 27, 2018Comments
Numerous Animals Seized i...
July 27, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH