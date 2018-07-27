Salina Murder Conviction Affirmed

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled in a case involving a Salina murder. In an opinion written by Justice Eric Rosen, the murder conviction of Thomas Jenkins was upheld.

Jenkins was appealing his convictions for:

first-degree murder

two counts of aggravated burglary

theft

three counts of criminal threat

two counts of domestic battery

criminal restraint

The case stems from the murder of Alfred Mack.

On June 13, 2009, Salina Police officers responded to a call about potential burglaries of two different apartments in a complex at 1012 Johnstown in Salina. They found Mack ‘s body lying on the floor in one of the apartments. Mack had been killed by a gunshot wound to his chest.

The court wrote “finding no error on the part of the trial court, we affirm.”