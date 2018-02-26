Salina Motorcycle Rider in Critical Condition

A Salina man is in critical condition at the hospital after a collision on his motorcycle Sunday afternoon with an SUV.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the unidentified 50-year-old male was not wearing a helmet when he struck the vehicle and was thrown off his bike at the intersection of Broadway and Republic.

Police say both vehicles were traveling on Republic at about 5:20pm, when an eastbound 2004 Toyota Highlander driven by a 68-year-old female turned left in front of the westbound 2015 Honda motorcycle.

No citations have been issued and the crash remains under investigation.

The motorcycle was destroyed in the accident while the Toyota suffered heavy damage to the front end on the passenger side.