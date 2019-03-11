Salina, KS

Now: 43 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 42 °

Salina man uses a curtain rod to protect himself

Sarah ReppMarch 11, 2019
March 10th, at approximately 1:45 PM Lance Liur (51), was upstairs in his bedroom taking a nap.
A man Lance is acquainted with kicked in his back door. The unnamed man allegedly went upstairs into Lance’s bedroom, armed with a taser type weapon. The man started to threaten Lance, who quickly grabbed a curtain rod to use as a makeshift weapon. The taser wielding intruder pulled out a hatchet and forced Lance down the stairs with him. As the two men exited the house Lance escaped and quickly ran to a neighbor’s house for help.
The 5’10, 150 lb. white male is described to have been wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and a dark grey backpack.
Because the intruder was an acquaintance of the victim, he can/will be identified.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Two Trucks and a Trailer Were Stole...

Kenneth Williams of Salina reported his 2010 white GMC truck, is missing. He parked it in the 2000 b...

March 11, 2019 Comments

Salina man uses a curtain rod to pr...

Kansas News

March 11, 2019

Mid America Farm Expo Approaching

Top News

March 11, 2019

Twelve Central, South Players Make ...

Sports News

March 11, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two Trucks and a Trailer ...
March 11, 2019Comments
Salina man uses a curtain...
March 11, 2019Comments
Second Legislative Update...
March 11, 2019Comments
Salina Preparing to Pub C...
March 11, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH