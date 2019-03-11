Salina man uses a curtain rod to protect himself

March 10th, at approximately 1:45 PM Lance Liur (51), was upstairs in his bedroom taking a nap.

A man Lance is acquainted with kicked in his back door. The unnamed man allegedly went upstairs into Lance’s bedroom, armed with a taser type weapon. The man started to threaten Lance, who quickly grabbed a curtain rod to use as a makeshift weapon. The taser wielding intruder pulled out a hatchet and forced Lance down the stairs with him. As the two men exited the house Lance escaped and quickly ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

The 5’10, 150 lb. white male is described to have been wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and a dark grey backpack.

Because the intruder was an acquaintance of the victim, he can/will be identified.