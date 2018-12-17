Salina Man Used Lucky Dime to Scratch Off $10,000 Winning Ticket

A Salina couple have won a $10,000 lottery cash prize.

According to the Kansas Lottery, Brandon and Katherine Sheffield of Salina took their three kids shopping Saturday evening, so they could pick out toys for a local toy drive. On their way home, the family stopped at a local convenience store for cups of hot chocolate. While paying for their drinks, Brandon decided to purchase a $2 Winter Cash Jackpot instant scratch ticket. Much to his surprise, he won a $10,000 top prize playing the game!

“I didn’t scratch my ticket until the next morning,” said Brandon. “I found a dime a couple of days prior that I’d been carrying around, so I decided to use it to scratch my ticket hoping it would bring me luck, and it did!”

After discovering he had won a $10,000 top prize, Brandon wasn’t sure if he was reading his winning ticket correctly.

“I was in the shower when Brandon came in hollering, ‘You’ve got to look at this ticket. I think I won $10,000!’” said Katherine. “I didn’t know what think at first. We were both shell-shocked.”

After checking the ticket several times, Brandon decided to get another opinion and went next door to visit his neighbor.

“We were afraid to have it checked at a store for fear we’d end up losing it somehow,” explained Brandon. “I went next door and asked my neighbor to look at the ticket, and he confirmed it did look like we had won $10,000. We’re so grateful to have won. I’m a firm believer of ‘If you don’t play, you won’t win.’”

The Sheffields said they plan on paying bills with their winnings and may purchase something fun for their children. “Our kids would like a motorcycle, so we’ll see,” said Brandon.

The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store 2849, located at 215 W. Crawford St. in Salina. There are two $10,000 top prizes remaining in the $2 Winter Cash Jackpot instant scratch game as well as thousands of other cash prizes.