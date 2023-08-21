Salina Man Tased, Arrested

A Salina man was jailed on possible charges for burglary and battery of a law enforcement officer.

Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 25-year-old Jermaine Cooper was taken into custody on Friday evening around 5:30pm after he allegedly tussled with an officer and was tased after trying to escape on foot in the 900 block of W. Republic.

Police say he was wanted in connection to the theft of $13 in change from a car in the 900 block of Merril, and was allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia and one pill of a suspected opiate.