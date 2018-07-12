Salina Man Steals Car/Credit Cars; Totals Car Trying to Elude Officers

Salina Police were sent on a chase of nearly 80 mph through town, after a suspect stole some credit cards and a car from two victims on Tuesday.

Police Sgt. Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that one of the victims, Frank Rapp, 85, Salina, was alerted by his neighbor that they witnessed a white male walk in to Rapp’s open garage in the 1900 block of Ruskin shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, when the neighbor saw the suspect drive off in Rapp’s 2014 Honda Ridgeline.

Feldman says that the keys to the vehicle were left in the garage.

Police were notified and a short time later, saw the stolen vehicle in area of Brookwood and Marymount. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver did not stop resulting in a short police pursuit.

During the pursuit, the suspect reached speeds of 78 mph before losing control of the vehicle in the 2400 block of Cedar Ridge Dr. totalling the car.

The suspect then exited the wrecked vehicle and tried to run away from the police, but officers were able to apprehend the suspect a short time later in the area.

Law Enforcement arrested 20-year-old Salina man, Stephen Howard and during the search, police located credit cards belonging to 63-year-old Salina woman, Elizabeth Shearer. Police determined that while Shearer was at home over lunch, she had left her purse inside of her vehicle in an open garage when Howard came by and stole the purse containing the credit cards.

Howard has been charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, felony theft, felony flee and elude, felony damage to property, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor damage, felony obstruction, reckless driving and driving while suspended.

Rapp’s Honda Ridgeline was totaled in the wreck and is valued at $22,000.