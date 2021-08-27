Salina, KS

Salina Man Stabbed

KSAL StaffAugust 27, 2021

A 32-year-old Salina man is recovering from injuries sustained from an aggravated battery case which included a stabbing.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that Thursday night around 9, there was a disturbance at the 800 block of Charles Street.

The victim and Maximilian Wilson, a 34-year old Salina man, got into a confrontation which led to Wilson allegedly stabbing the victim. The victim was taken to the Salina Regional Health Center and admitted with non-life threatening injuries. While he was there, the victim told officers the details of the situation.

Officers later detained and booked Wilson, and he is facing a possible charge of one count of aggravated battery.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

