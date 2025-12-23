Salina Man Sentenced in Murder Case

A Salina man has been sentenced for the 2011 murder of his girlfriend.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, 54-year-old Steven Couch Jr. was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

In April 2024, a Saline County jury convicted Couch of first degree, premeditated murder of Carol Williams in New Cambria in February 2011. Couch was originally arrested and charged with murder soon after, but charges were later dropped.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation later re-opened the investigation after a material witness came forward. In August 2022, the Office of the Attorney General again filed charges against Couch for Williams’ murder.

After denying a series of post-trial motions, Judge Jacob Peterson sentenced Couch to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Assistant Attorney General Nicole Southall and First Assistant Attorney General Megan Ahsens prosecuted the case.

The case was investigated by the KBI, with the initial law enforcement by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.