Salina Man Sentenced For Domestic Violence

A Salina man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for hitting his girlfriend in the eye and strangling her.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, 57-year-old Steven Smith pled no contest to domestic violence charges in Saline County last week .In March 2023, Smith strangled his girlfriend after arguing about cleaning. The strangulation damaged an artery in her neck. Smith also hit his girlfriend in the eye.

“Investigating and prosecuting domestic violence is critical to uphold justice and protect victims. Domestic violence is intolerable and victims have the right to safety and support,” First Assistant Attorney General Stacy Edwards said.

Saline County judge sentenced Smith to 47 months in jail for two different counts, one for aggravated domestic battery and one for aggravated battery. Both are domestic violence offenses.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daryl Ludolph with the Kansas Attorney General’s Economic Crimes Unit, and Rachel Grisham of the Salina Police Department investigated the case. Edwards and Assistant Attorney General Rebecca Silvermintz prosecuted the case.