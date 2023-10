Salina Police are looking for a man who allegedly threatened his former girlfriend with a shotgun.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that Monday evening around 8pm, a 51-year-old woman returned to a home in the 600 block of Whittinghill Ave. to pick up a dog.

Police say the suspect grabbed a shotgun, locked the front door and began to verbally threaten her. The victim was able to escape out the back door and called police.

The search for the male suspect continues.