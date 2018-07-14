Salina, KS

Salina Man Killed in Weather-Related Crash

Todd PittengerJuly 14, 2018

A Salina man was killed in a weather-related crash Friday night as thunderstorms were rolling through the area.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Peterbilt Semi pulling two trailer was headed east on Interstate 70. A strong gust of wind caused it to be driven out of control.

The semi jack-knifed into the westbound lanes of the interstate. It struck a 2011 Subaru Legacy passenger car.  Both vehicles came to rest on the north shoulder.

The driver of the car, identified as 60-year-old Harry Taylor of Salina, was killed. No one in the semi was hurt.

Everyone involved was buckled up.

The crash happened at 5:17 Friday evening, three miles est of Salina on Interstate 70.

 

photos from Elizabeth Anderson Brooks

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

