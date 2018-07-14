Salina Man Killed in Weather-Related Crash

A Salina man was killed in a weather-related crash Friday night as thunderstorms were rolling through the area.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Peterbilt Semi pulling two trailer was headed east on Interstate 70. A strong gust of wind caused it to be driven out of control.

The semi jack-knifed into the westbound lanes of the interstate. It struck a 2011 Subaru Legacy passenger car. Both vehicles came to rest on the north shoulder.

The driver of the car, identified as 60-year-old Harry Taylor of Salina, was killed. No one in the semi was hurt.

Everyone involved was buckled up.

The crash happened at 5:17 Friday evening, three miles est of Salina on Interstate 70.

photos from Elizabeth Anderson Brooks