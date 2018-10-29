Salina Man Killed in Crash Near Colorado Border

A Salina man was killed in a single vehicle crash along Interstate 70 near the Kansas / Colorado border in Sherman County early Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Brian Bender was driving a 1988 Chevrolet pickup headed east. Bender left the road, entered the median, and traveled for a long distance before he hit a delineator post and entered back onto the road. The truck went across the eastbound lanes and west into the south ditch, then rolled an unknown amount of times and came to rest on its top.

Bender, who was buckled up, was killed in the crash.

The crash happened at 4:00 Monday morning on Interstate 70 in Sherman County Kansas, 4.5 miles east of the Colorado border.