A Salina man was killed in a single vehicle crash late Thursday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Brandon Doherty was driving a 200 GMC Sierra pickup truck  headed west on K 143 Highway at a high rate of speed. He lost control, crashed into a guardrail, and overturned into a ditch.

Doherty, who was not buckled up, died at the scene.

The crash happened Thursday night at around 10:30 on K 143 Highway just west of the junction with US 81 Highway.