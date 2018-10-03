Salina, KS

Salina Man Jailed in Aggravated Assault Incident

Jeremy BohnOctober 3, 2018

A Salina man has turned himself in to authorities after allegedly committing an aggravated assault, among other crimes.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities were sent to the intersection of Crawford and 4th St. for a disturbance at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

There, officers made contact with two victims who told them that they were both allegedly attacked by 43-year-old Salina man, Daniel Chavez in a confrontation.

According to the victims, the female victim was with Chavez at 675 S. 3rd when the second victim–a male–knocked on the door. Chavez and the male began an argument during which-point the female victim left.

Chavez was able to catch back up to the female where he grabbed her phone and slammed it on the ground, damaging the phone. The female victim also had a restraining order against Chavez.

The male victim and Chavez then got in to an altercation where Chavez allegedly swung a black and blue colored knife at the victim, striking him. Forrester says that male victim sustained a fresh, superficial cut on the right side of his chest. The victim’s shirt also had a cut in it.

Chavez then chased the male victim in his vehicle, even driving on sidewalks in an attempt to hit the male victim. Two detectives witnessed the incident at Crawford and 4th St.

Chavez later in the day, turned himself in to law enforcement and now faces aggravated battery, aggravated assault, damage to property, damage to property/domestic violence, violation of a no contact order, driving while suspended and driving on sidewalks charges.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

