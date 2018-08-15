Salina Man Jailed After Assaulting SPD Officers

Salina Police had to remove an intoxicated bar patron in the early morning hours on Wednesday, before he allegedly struck two officers.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that law enforcement were called to Big Nose Kate’s Bar, 117 N. Santa Fe at 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday to remove a subject.

When police arrived, they asked Jaymes Brown, 33, Salina, to leave and he did so peacefully.

However, police were called back at 12:45 a.m. because Brown had come back to the bar. He was arrested for trespassing.

As police were escorting Brown out of the bar, Brown–who was intoxicated–began to resist and refused to walk down the stairs of the building. Brown then pushed a female officer twice causing her to be pushed against the wall going down the stairs.

The officers were able to get Brown outside when they tried to put him in the back of a squad car. Brown continued to resist and at one point during the skirmish, he kicked a different officer in the chest before they were able to subdue him.

Brown has been charged with trespassing, battery of a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer/resisting arrest.

Neither officer was hurt.