Salina Man involved in Chase

A Salina man is in jail in Abilene following a high speed pursuit.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night at 9:42, a deputy observed a red Chevrolet pickup in the area of East 6th Street and Pine in Solomon. The red Chevrolet pickup was traveling without any lights and failed to stop at a stop sign. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The truck accelerated and a pursuit began. The truck eventually came to a stop in the area of Old Highway 40 and Deer Road in Dickinson County.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident. He is identified as 34-year-old Carlito Luis Morales of Salina. It was discovered that Morales had a warrant out of Saline County for his arrest. Morales was transported to the Dickinson County Detention Facility.

At approximately 10:26 PM, a Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call for service regarding damage to property in the 200 Block of West 4th Street in Solomon. It was reported a vehicle earlier in the evening had driven through a yard of a residence, spinning its tires causing damage to the lawn. During the investigation, Morales was developed as the suspect in this case.

Morales was booked into the Dickinson County Detention Facility for the warrant out of Saline County and the following requested charges: