Salina Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

KSAL StaffDecember 13, 2018

A suspected drunk motorcycle rider was hurt after he hit a curb and was thrown off his bike.

Salina Police Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that 46-year-old Patrick J. Frank of Salina was taken to Salina Regional Health Center just before midnight on Wednesday after he apparently failed to negotiate a slight jog in the road in the 200 block of East Prescott and was ejected off his 2010 Harley Davidson.

Police say the bike then traveled 104-feet without Frank on it.

Frank was not wearing a helmet and suffered head and facial injuries in the crash.

He’s now facing multiple charges that could include DUI, operating a motorcycle without a valid driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

