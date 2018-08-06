Salina Man Hurt in Fireworks Explosion

A Salina man was seriously injured in a fireworks explosion Monday in McPherson County.

Wichita television station KSN reports at around 10:15, deputies responded to Showalter Fireworks located near Inman. They found a victim who was being treated by EMS for severe injuries.

An explosion occurred while two people were disposing of expired commercial fireworks.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Jason Ukele of Salina. He was transported to a Wichita hospital.

An investigation is ongoing. No one else was injured.