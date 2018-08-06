Salina, KS

Salina Man Hurt in Fireworks Explosion

KSAL StaffAugust 6, 2018

A Salina man was seriously injured in a fireworks explosion Monday in McPherson County.

Wichita television station KSN reports at around 10:15, deputies responded to Showalter Fireworks located near Inman. They found a  victim who was being treated by EMS for severe injuries.

An explosion occurred while two people were disposing of expired commercial fireworks.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Jason Ukele of Salina. He was transported to a Wichita hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.  No one else was injured.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

