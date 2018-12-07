Salina Man Hurt in Early Morning Crash

A Salina man was hurt in a single vehicle crash along Interstate 135 early Friday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Jacob Anderson was driving a 2001 Ford Focus headed south. For an unknown reason he entered the median, which caused the vehicle to roll across the northbound lanes. The car came to rest on the northbound shoulder.

Anderson, who was not buckled up, was hurt. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened at 6:29 Friday morning about a mile and a half south of exit 82 at Assaria.