A Salina man was hurt when he crashed in rural Clay county while fleeing police.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Brent Trimble was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion and fleeing from law enforcement.

The chase was headed south on K 15 Highway, when Trimble left the road.. The car struck a guard rail and overturned.

Trimble, who was not buckled up, was hurt. He was transported to the hospital in Clay Center.

The chase, and crash, happened at around 5:45 Tuesday evening.