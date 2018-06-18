Salina, KS

Salina Man Holds Gun and Baby

KSAL StaffJune 18, 2018

A Salina man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at his own head – while holding his infant son.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Kiel Ragen was taken into custody Sunday evening after breaking a no contact order at the home of a 32-year-old woman who lives in the 200 block of S. 12th.

Police say Ragen became upset outside the residence and began to make statements that he would harm himself with the 9mm pistol while still holding his 13-month-old son.

Ragen reportedly placed the gun down before officers arrived but continued to yell profanities at the woman. Police report at one point he threw a pack of cigarettes at the baby’s grandfather before he was handcuffed.

No one was hurt.

Mr. Ragen is now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated endangerment of a child, battery and violation of a protection order.

