Salina Man Facing Charges of Indecent Liberties with a Child

A concerned citizen contacted police after seeing a child smoking with a group of adults.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News yesterday afternoon, a witness called police regarding a young girl who was lounging with a mixed group of older individuals in the 100 block of N Sante Fe. The witness reported a concern that the girl was smoking with the group and had marks on her neck.

Officers responded to the scene and interviewed the girl. She told police her age was “17” and gave a name that was not accurate. Authorities were able to determine the girl’s age is 13 and that she is a runaway from a foster care facility in Salina.

The 13-year old girl admitted she had sexual relations with one of the men in the group. Police then, arrested 34-year old Trevor Witt.

Witt also supplied alcohol, tobacco and drugs to the girl. He is facing charges of:

2 Counts of Rape

Aggravated Criminal Sodomy

Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child

Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct

Distribution of a Stimulant

Providing Tobacco Products

The investigation is ongoing.