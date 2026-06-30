Salina Man Extricated from Vehicle

A two car injury crash is now a DUI investigation.

According to Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Harold Bailey was transported by EMS to the hospital following an accident Monday at 7pm near the curve on Old 40 Highway and North Street.

Deputies smashed a window to extricate Bailey who was found unconscious inside a 2012 GMC Acadia.

Authorities report Bailey was driving westbound and entered the eastbound lane that was occupied by a Ford F350 pickup. The 47-year-old male driver avoided a head-on crash but the collision took both vehicles off the road.

Bailey was taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office