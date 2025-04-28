Salina Man Arrested after Car, Foot Chase

A traffic stop leads to a police pursuit and ends with the arrest of a Salina man after a foot chase.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 29-year-old Malachi Lageman was taken into custody on Sunday morning after he allegedly led cops on a chase.

Police say around 10:45am, a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the 1600 block of S. 9th for an expired tag. Lageman gave the officer a false name – then drove off, reaching speeds of 70mph.

Lageman abandoned the vehicle in the area of Sheridan and West Crawford. At one point he hid in a garage in the 600 block S. Phillips before he was found and arrested.

He’s now facing multiple charges for flee and elude, burglary and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities added he did not have permission to operate the 2010 Ford Focus he was driving.