Salina Man Stabbed

KSAL StaffOctober 18, 2021

A Salina man is recovering from stab wounds as Salina Police investigate what happened.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Sunday around 7 p.m., 23-year-old Stephen Howard was admitted to the emergency room of Salina Regional Health Center with an inch and a half deep stab wound in his right shoulder.

Other than that, Howard was allegedly not cooperative with officers.

Witnesses said the stabbing took place on N. Eighth Street near the Salvation Army building. Howard was said to be in an argument with a black male in the area.

Howard’s injuries were non-life threatening.

There are no suspects at this time.

 

