Salina Mail Thief Sought

Investigators are working with numerous homeowners in a Salina neighborhood who had their mail or vehicles opened up and gone through.

Police Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that three teams of officers have been canvassing an area south of Wayne, east of Ohio and north of Magnolia after at least twelve incidents occurred between 11:24pm Tuesday and 2:28pm Wednesday.

Police say envelopes were taken out of mailboxes and opened up. Some were discarded on the ground, while cars were also gone though and doors left open in the 2300 block of Linden, 1400 block of Adam Travis Court, 2300 block of Shalimar Drive, 2200 block of Saddlebrook Drive, 2300 block of Huntington Road and 1600 block of Eaglecrest Avenue.

Investigators are urging residents to check their video surveillance systems from the time frame and contact police with any footage of suspicious activity.

Officers have left numerous door hangers with SPD contact information for citizens in the area.