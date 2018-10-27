Salina Lottery Player Wins $25,000

A Salina lottery player won a $25,000 prize in a Kansas Lottery special drawing.

According to the Kansas Lottery, players who purchase Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets by 6:59 p.m. Sunday, October 28, will be eligible to win prizes which include:

$25,000 in the Oct. 28 Early Bird drawing.

$25,000 in the Nov. 25 Early Bird drawing.

$25,000 in the Dec. 16 Early Bird drawing.

$1,000,000 or another prize ranging from $50 to $100,000 in the Grand Prize drawing Jan. 3

$25 Instant Win at the time of purchase.

A Salina player this week claimed the $25,000 prize from the first Early Bird drawing Sept. 30. The lucky winner, who asked to remain anonymous, purchased ticket 023275 at Speakeasy, located at 2030 S. Ohio Street in Salina.

As of 4:00 a.m. Friday, 80,727 of the $20 Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets had already been sold, leaving just 119,273 still available.

The Grand Prize winning number will be announced live at approximately noon January 3, 2019 on NBC affiliates in Topeka, Wichita and Kansas City. Winning numbers will be posted on www.kslottery.com.

This is the tenth year for the very popular Holiday Millionaire Raffle. The game offers players their best chance to become a millionaire. Tickets must match their numbers in exact order to win. Sign your ticket and put it in a safe place.Players must produce their original Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets to claim their prizes.

For a complete list of prizes and other information, visit 2018 Holiday Millionaire Raffle.